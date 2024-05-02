Classification of 13,720 HA of land in 27 villages as Redhills catchment area unconstitutional: Madras HC

CHENNAI: In a significant order, the Madras High Court has declared 'unconstitutional' the classification of 13,720 hectares land spread over 27 villages, as catchment area of Redhills reservoir in the suburbs of Chennai, in the Second Master Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area on the grounds of lack of a scientific study and failure to acquire the land within three years of notification.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices SS Sundar and N Senthilkumar recently on two petitions filed by private companies seeking to quash the "lock, seal and demolition" notices issued by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) against their premises.

The petitioner companies, Global Waste Recycling Limited and B.T. Enterprises Private Limited, challenged CMDA's orders, issued in 2017, to lock, seal and demolish the structures raised by these firms located at Alamathi village in Sholavaram panchayat union stating that the land have fallen under the catchment area of Redhills reservoir as per the Second Master Plan.

Interestingly, at least one of these companies had obtained planning permission after the notification of the Second Master Plan.

"The impugned order dated April 26, 2017 is hereby quashed. The classification of limited extent of 13,720 Hectares of lands as catchment area as per Second Master Plan is declared unconstitutional," the recent order stated.