Coimbatore to be supplied water once in 15 days, people told to use it judiciously

COIMBATORE : With the water levels in the reservoirs dropping at a drastic rate, officials have advised the people in Coimbatore city to use the water sparingly and wisely.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials have alerted people in several areas that water would be supplied once in 15 days and asked people to store water until the next supply.

The water level in the three major reservoirs including the Pillur Dam, Siruvani Dam and the Aliyar Dam which are the primary source of water supply to Coimbatore have been declining drastically over the past few days due to the scorching summer season.

Currently, out of the agreed 104.4 Million Liters per Day (MLD) of water, only a mere 35 MLD of water is being supplied from the Siruvani Dam to Coimbatore. Similarly, the water supply from the Pillur and Aliyar dams has also been reduced due to the dip in the water storage levels.

Coimbatore city has been facing an acute water shortage now as the water catchment areas of the dams received a poor amount of rainfall during the two monsoon seasons last year and there has been no rainfall in the areas this year so far.

In this situation, the civic body has slightly prolonged the water supply frequency to residential areas in the city. In certain areas, the water supply frequency has been doubled by the CCMC officials now raising concerns among the people.

J Subbulakshmi, a resident of Bagavathi Gardens told TNIE, “Earlier, we were receiving water supply once in every seven days. But now, it has been doubled. The CCMC OHT operator, who alerts the people about the water supply, informed us now that the next supply will be after 15 days and asked us to store the required water in drums. The situation is looking very bleak now.”