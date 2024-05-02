Commuters on Tiruchy-Pudukkottai national highway in a spot over non-functional traffic signals

Worried over the accidents and traffic pile-ups in the areas, locals say they raised the matter of non-functional traffic signals with the traffic police several times but to no avail.

Dr M Gnanavel, a resident of Sundarraj Nagar, said, "As the stretch is a national highway, vehicles, especially those heading to the airport, move at high speed. Thus crossing the road is not only a big challenge but also takes time. Commuting the stretch every day, I often am witness to accidents. There is no point in having a traffic signal if it does not work.”

Mentioning pedestrians as the worst affected, he said, “With vehicles coming from all sides, they complain that nobody stops for them."

M Vinoth, an autorickshaw driver near the airport, said, "With the traffic signal not working, vehicles do not slow down at the junction. There should at least be someone controlling the traffic manually. Rash drivers add to the woes. Sometimes ambulances get stuck in the traffic."

When enquired, a city traffic police official attached to Cantonment told TNIE, "We switched off the signal at Jail corner as there is not much traffic on the link roads. We will operate it when needed. As for the airport signal, it is faulty. We will fix it soon."