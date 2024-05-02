E-pass for TN hill stations: Vehicles moving essential goods, agricultural produce exempted

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has exempted commercial vehicles carrying essential goods and agricultural produce from obtaining the mandatory E-pass for gaining entry into the hill stations of Nilgiris and Kodaikanal.

The special division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Monday passed orders directing the Tamil Nadu government to introduce an E-pass system for allowing tourist vehicles into the two hill stations, in order to assess the carrying capacity as part of comprehensive measures for preserving the environment.

While stating that an E-pass is mandatory for all vehicles to gain entry, “authorities can exempt the vehicles of local residents, commercial vehicles carrying essential goods and also vehicles carrying agricultural produce by issuing an appropriate notification,” the court said in its order.

The court also asked Nilgiris district collector to consider stopping tourist vehicles entering via the Kalhatti Ghat Road as it is one of the primary reasons for traffic congestion as well as detrimental to the environment. The court further explained that the E-pass system, slated to be enforced from May 7 to June 30, 2024, shall be in vogue on a pilot or test basis. It noted that human beings cannot exist on earth without bio-diversity and it is critical to preserve such pristine places in the interest of all humans.