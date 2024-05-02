In the hot seat: Life’s engine has to continue running for public transport drivers in TN

CHENNAI: Imagine working next to a hot engine, with peak summer heat piercing through the tin roof right above one’s head, and having to navigate for space on the roads that are prone to haphazard traffic while ensuring the safety of people travelling with you.
That is what drivers, especially those of vehicles used for public transport, go through as they work through the day this summer, likely to turn out to be the hottest summer the state has witnessed in recent history.
While drivers of air-conditioned vehicles have it relatively easy, those driving other vehicles, especially government buses, many of which are rickety, have an unenviable task.
R Muthukrishnan, an MTC driver from Mandaveli, said though number of trips during noon time have been reduced in a few routes, drivers often face dehydration and fatigue, affecting their concentration during this heatwave conditions.
“Excessive sweating makes the hands slippery, thereby reducing the grip on the steering wheel,” he said. Pointing out at traffic diversions due to the works related to metro rail, he said the drivers now require minimum three hours to complete two single trips (up & down) as against two hours earlier.
T Ramachandran, a TNSTC driver from Kovilambakkam, said MTC vehicles are ageing and lack smoothness. He pointed out the Villupuram division of TNSTC recorded highest ever single-day ticket earnings of more than `7 crore due to operation of special buses to Tiruvannamalai for Chitra Pournamani in April. “Many of us worked for nearly 22 hours on that hot day without rest.”
Muthu (34), an auto driver from Tiruppur, said the seat cover made of rexine generates more heat and is unbearable to sit on for more than 20 minutes. “We sprinkle water on the seat covers. This heatwave is unbearable,” he said.
Ramasamy (37), a truck driver, said there are no tree along national highways including Dharapuram-Dindigul High Road, Avinashi-Salem Road and Coimbatore-Tiruchy road, which make it worse to drive during this summer. “To take rest, we park our trucks on the compound of hotels along national highways. But no hotel offers room to sleep for just one hour. We are forced to rest inside our trucks but the engine heat is too much,” he said.
P Pasuvaraj, a bus conductor said they often had to do 18 to 24 hour shifts. Mururgesan, a share auto driver from Madurai said they have to work from 6 am till 8 pm even during the summer to earn a living. “We have loans to repay for the auto and have to feed our family,” he said, adding there is no choice of taking a b reak from work despite the heatwave conditions.
S Honestraj, another auto driver from Dharmapuri, said the introduction of free bus rides for women has affected their earnings. Stating that the drivers are now dependent on transporting goods for businesses, he however, added even this was affected due to the summer. “In Dharmapuri, agriculture and related business form a majority of trade and because of the drought-like situation, entire weekly markets and agri business are affected,” he added.
(With inputs from
B Anbuselvan @ Chennai, MP Saravanan @ Tiruppur, Jevin Selwyn Henry @ Dharmapuri, and MS Thanaraj @ Madurai)