Music composer Ilaiyaraaja sends notice to makers of Rajini’s ‘Coolie’

CHENNAI: Music composer Ilaiyaraaja has sent a legal notice to Sun Pictures, the makers of Rajinikanth-starrer “Coolie,” for utilising a re-mastered version of his song “Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa” in the film’s teaser without obtaining his permission or paying him a royalty fee.

The notice stated that Ilaiyaraaja held all the legal, moral and special rights over the song he had composed for the 1983 film “Thanga Magan,” adding that as far as the music recording is concerned, it was sub-judice.

The notice, issued through Advocate K Thyagarajan, sought the makers to obtain the composer’s permission or remove his music from the film, failing to do so would constitute a violation under The Copyright Act, 1957.

The composer preserved and continues to preserve the right to initiate legal action for improper and unauthorised modification, alteration, adaptation and distortion of his original film music, the notice added.