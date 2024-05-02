Tamil Nadu: Four of a family killed in car accident at Erode

ERODE: A couple and their two children were killed after a car driven by a college student crashed into their vehicle near Sathyamangalam in Erode district on Tuesday night.
The deceased were identified as K Murugan (35), his wife Ranjitha (30), their son Abhishek (8), and daughter Nitisha (7), of Jadaiyampalayam in Sirumugai of Coimbatore.
While Murugan, his wife, and son died on the spot, Nitisha was critically injured. On information, the Bhavanisagar police rushed to the spot and took the girl and the injured students to Sathyamangalam government hospital.
From there, Nitisha was referred to a private hospital in Coimbatore. However, she died on the way, said the police.
The family went to Karur by car on Tuesday morning and was returning to Sirumugai that night when the accident occured. At 11 pm, when they reached Weaver’s Colony on Sathyamangalam-Mettupalayam Road, the students’ vehicle hit their car.
In the other car were four final year students of a private engineering college in Sathyamangalam.
“The students were on their way back to Sathyamangalam after dining at a restaurant near Bhavanisagar. Sujith is the owner of the car and Aksara was driving it. A case has been filed,” police said.
The student and her three co-passengers were also injured. All four, aged 21, are in their final year at a private engineering college in Sathyamangalam.
The injured are P Aksara of Hosur, P Mohan of Anna Nagar West in Chennai, R Sujith of Line Medu in Salem, and V Vishal Bathri of Koduvai in Tiruppur.
Police said they are yet to confirm if the driver was inebriated when the accident occurred.
‘Parents moved kids from GH without telling cops ’
On Wednesday morning, the injured students were taken to separate private hospitals from the GH by their parents, a police officer said and added that police were not informed about the shifting. Further investigation is on.