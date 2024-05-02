Tamil Nadu: Woman, four others held for kidnapping Salem businessman

TIRUNELVELI: Five people, including a 40-year-old woman, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a Salem-based businessman, and robbing him of over Rs 10 lakh and gold ornaments. A team from the Tirunelveli city police rescued the victim within 30 minutes of being informed, said the police.



In a statement released on Wednesday, the city police identified the accused persons as Velladurai (42), Parthasarathy (46), Sudalai (40) and Ranjith (42) of Thoothukudi district, and Banumathi (40) of Perumalpuram in the city. "Banumathi befriended Nithyanantham (47), a businessman from Salem district, on Facebook three months ago. She called him over to her house on Monday. When Nithyanantham reached her place, Banumathi and her accomplices threatened him, locked him in a room, and snatched 2.5-sovereign gold chain and a one-sovereign gold ring. The gang also snatched his ATM and credit cards. They compelled him to send them Rs 75,000 through the mobile banking app, and withdrew another Rs 60,000 using his ATM card," said the police.



Nithyanantham was then taken to Ponnakudi area in a four-wheeler, where the accused persons demanded more money from him. They forced him to sign a cheque of `10 lakh, which they withdrew from the bank. On Tuesday, with the help of his assistant, Nithyanantham contacted the police control room at about 5 pm. Based on the instructions of City Police Commissioner Pa Moorthy, a team rushed to the spot and rescued Nithyanantham in 30 minutes. The accused persons were also arrested. Commissioner Moorthy appreciated the police team for the swift rescue and arrests.