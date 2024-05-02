Traffic diversions in Ooty as more tourists head to the hills

NILGIRIS: Expecting a surge in the number of tourist vehicles, the Nilgiris district police has announced traffic diversion on key roads for the whole of May in a bid to decongest traffic. The changes came into effect on Wednesday, May 1, and will be in force till the month end.

All the heavy vehicles will not be allowed between 6 am and 8pm inside the Ooty town. While vehicles heading to Ooty from Mettupalayam are allowed only through Coonoor road, those coming from Ooty and Coonoor should go through Kotagiri.

Likewise, except for Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses, tourist vehicles heading to Ooty from Gudalur can be parked at HPF and Golf Club Road. Vehicles heading to Ooty boat house and Karnataka park from Gudalur can reach Through Kandhal tri-junction by taking a right turn at Fingerpost.

NIlgiris Superintendent of Police P Sundaravadivel who convened a meeting with the social activists has assured to take steps to control the vehicle movement by engaging police personnel from outside districts along with the local police force.

The SP requested the traders to avoid bringing their cars to the market and instead asked them to come on their two-wheelers as the market parking can be used for parking tourists vehicles.

“This will help traders to improve their business and also reduce the traffic congestion inside the town limit. The same traffic system was in place on April 27 and 28 too, the SP noted."

“We are expecting more crowd during this summer in view of the Ooty flower festival which will commence on May 10. That is why the traffic diversion has been planned well before the event. Vehicle owners should follow the instructions carefully and cooperate to decongest traffic across the Nilgiris,” SP Sundaravadivel added.