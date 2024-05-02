Traffic diversions in Ooty as more tourists head to the hills

NILGIRIS: Expecting a surge in the number of tourist vehicles, the Nilgiris district police has announced traffic diversion on key roads for the whole of May in a bid to decongest traffic. The changes came into effect on Wednesday, May 1, and will be in force till the month end.
All the heavy vehicles will not be allowed between 6 am and 8pm inside the Ooty town. While vehicles heading to Ooty from Mettupalayam are allowed only through Coonoor road, those coming from Ooty and Coonoor should go through Kotagiri.
Likewise, except for Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses, tourist vehicles heading to Ooty from Gudalur can be parked at HPF and Golf Club Road. Vehicles heading to Ooty boat house and Karnataka park from Gudalur can reach Through Kandhal tri-junction by taking a right turn at Fingerpost.
NIlgiris Superintendent of Police P Sundaravadivel who convened a meeting with the social activists has assured to take steps to control the vehicle movement by engaging police personnel from outside districts along with the local police force.
The SP requested the traders to avoid bringing their cars to the market and instead asked them to come on their two-wheelers as the market parking can be used for parking tourists vehicles.
“This will help traders to improve their business and also reduce the traffic congestion inside the town limit. The same traffic system was in place on April 27 and 28 too, the SP noted."
“We are expecting more crowd during this summer in view of the Ooty flower festival which will commence on May 10. That is why the traffic diversion has been planned well before the event. Vehicle owners should follow the instructions carefully and cooperate to decongest traffic across the Nilgiris,” SP Sundaravadivel added.
Despite the sizzling sun, tourist footfall continues to increase at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Ooty. While 4.72 lakh people visited the garden in March and April 2023, the number has increased to more than 5.10 lakh this year. Established in 1847, the GBG houses 160 varieties of 150-year-old trees, 500 varieties of flowers and a lawn that is spread across 54 acres. Another major attraction is the fossil tree trunk, believed to be 20-million-years-old, and two of the country’s rare Ginkgo Biloba trees.
“We are struggling to manage the crowd during summer and with long weekends, the situation gets worse. A few months ago, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 3 crore for development works inside the park. The tender will be floated in June,” said a senior horticulture department official.
“Nilgiris Collector M Aruna is keen on improving facilities at the GBG. Using the funds, the drainage facility would be improved and footpaths would be made even to help tourists walk around the park easily. Drinking water and toilet facilities would also be improved to cater for the needs of increasing tourists. A new orchidarium will be developed and the two glass houses will be revamped,” the official said.
“While, 1.39 lakh people visited the garden in March and 3.33 lakh in April 2023, the number has increased to 1.73 lakh this March and 3.37 lakh till April 28. We have also collected Rs 88.66 lakh and Rs 1.66 crore in March and April this year, when compared to Rs 72.8 lakh Rs 1.60 crore in March and April of 2023, respectively,” he added.