Warm up Wednesday: 44°C at Karur, TN marks hottest day

CHENNAI: Marking no respite from the prolonged heatwave, Karur and Dharmapuri districts of Tamil Nadu registered an all-time record for the month of May with a sizzling 44°C and 41.5°C respectively on Wednesday. While Vellore clocked 43.7°C and Erode stood at 43.6°C, Tiruchy marked 43.1°C on its second hottest day so far. Chennai’s Meenambakkam weather station also recorded its first above 40°C day of this season on Wednesday with maximum temperature at 40.7°C.
The state, especially its north interior districts, is going through one of the longest and hottest heatwaves, with maximum temperature above normal. The regional meteorological centre (RMC) said there is some relief in sight next week with thunderstorm activity set to bring pre-monsoon showers.
P Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC told TNIE this summer has been “unusually” hot. The north interior districts experienced more days with a maximum temperature above 40°C. “A temperature analysis of April shows Erode sizzled with mercury above 40°C on 27 days and Karur on 22 days,” he said.
He added that the hot and humid conditions will prevail for another three to four days before isolated moderate rains bring relief from May 6.
‘No significant rain since Jan’
Even this would be short lived as weather models show possible cyclogenesis (the development or strengthening of cyclonic circulation in the atmosphere) around May 12-13, which would shoot-up temperatures again.
“Tamil Nadu has not received any significant rains since January, making the soil completely dry. There would be a major change in overall weather even if we receive moderate rains. Above normal temperatures are forecasted for this month as well,” Kannan said. Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet weather service, said some good pre-monsoon rains are forecasted over the TN, Rayalaseema and Karnataka belt. The coastal region may not see any significant rainfall activity, but north interior districts bordering Rayalaseema and Karnataka will receive moderate to heavy rains next week, he added. The met office said hot and humid conditions will prevail over Chennai for next two days with maximum temperature hovering around 39 to 40°C.