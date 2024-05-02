Warm up Wednesday: 44°C at Karur, TN marks hottest day

CHENNAI: Marking no respite from the prolonged heatwave, Karur and Dharmapuri districts of Tamil Nadu registered an all-time record for the month of May with a sizzling 44°C and 41.5°C respectively on Wednesday. While Vellore clocked 43.7°C and Erode stood at 43.6°C, Tiruchy marked 43.1°C on its second hottest day so far. Chennai’s Meenambakkam weather station also recorded its first above 40°C day of this season on Wednesday with maximum temperature at 40.7°C.

The state, especially its north interior districts, is going through one of the longest and hottest heatwaves, with maximum temperature above normal. The regional meteorological centre (RMC) said there is some relief in sight next week with thunderstorm activity set to bring pre-monsoon showers.

P Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC told TNIE this summer has been “unusually” hot. The north interior districts experienced more days with a maximum temperature above 40°C. “A temperature analysis of April shows Erode sizzled with mercury above 40°C on 27 days and Karur on 22 days,” he said.

He added that the hot and humid conditions will prevail for another three to four days before isolated moderate rains bring relief from May 6.