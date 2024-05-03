73 entities found defying Labour Day norms in TN's Thoothukudi, served show-cause notices

THOOTHUKUDI: As many as 73 entities, which were found defying the norms of the International Labour Day observed on May 1, were issued show-cause notices by the labour department. The move came after the department officials carried out a field inspection at Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam, Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Sathankulam areas on Wednesday to check if any firm employed labourers without filing the Form 5A, which provides compensatory leave or double salary for working on general holidays, sources said.



In a statement, Labour Assistant Commissioner (Enforcement) C Minnalkodi said that the inspection revealed that 73 entities, including 37 shops and commercial centres, and 33 hotels and three transport companies failed to honour the significance of the day and defied the norms. The shops were issued notice for employing labourers on May 1 without submitting the form, he added.



Meanwhile, an official said that as per the Tamil Nadu Industrial Establishment (National, Festival and Special Holidays) Act, entities must submit Form 5A with the labour department, listing out the names of employees who worked on International Labour Day and assuring double payment or alternative leave. Compounding charges will be levied from those failing to adhere to the law, the official added.