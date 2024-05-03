After protest, TWAD arranges water to Jadayampalayam people in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two days after residents of Jadayampalayam near Mettupalayam staged a protest condemning stoppage of drinking water supply, TWAD board officials on Thursday said steps have been taken to supply water to them.

A total of 1.074 MLD of water should be supplied to Jadayampalayam Panchayat which comes under the Karamadai Union from two schemes. Around 0.2 MLD of water is supplied under the 299 residential areas combined water scheme and 0.874 MLD of water 114 rural areas combined water scheme. However, the residents covered under the 114 rural areas combined water scheme did not receive water due to lack of water at Bhavani river and they staged protest. S Meera, Excutive Engineer Maintenance (Siruvani) TWAD, in a statement said that they are taking steps to address the water shortage.

“We have started providing water to Jadayampalayam through local sources. Moreover, we have also increased the supply of 0.20 MLD of water that is being supplied to the area under the 299 residential areas combined water scheme up to 0.30 MLD of water, “ the official said.