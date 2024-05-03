Bomb threat to Coimbatore airport: Police book case against email ID

COIMBATORE: Two days after the the Coimbatore International Airport received a hoax bomb threat, Peelamedu police on Thursday booked a case against an email ID from which the threat was received.

The incident happened on Monday (April 29) night and police booked the case following a court direction.

Police said Manu V Mathew, chief security officer of the Airport Authority of India, Coimbatore International Airport, received a mail on Monday around 7 pm from an unknown email ID which stated that a bomb had been planted on the airport premises. Security was tightened and frisking was intensified. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs searched the airport premises. Later in the night, police concluded it was a hoax bomb threat.

Subsequently, the chief security officer lodged a complaint seeking action against the unknown mailer. The Peelamedu police first issued a Community Service Register on the complaint and after getting permission from the court, they booked a case under the sections of 505 (i)(b), 507 and 182 of the Indian Penal Code.

“Since the hoax bomb threat was given from an anonymous mail it falls under a non-cognizable office and it is mandatory to obtain permission from the court by explaining how the police would prosecute the case. We have sought help from the service provider of the mail to recognize the Internet Protocol address from which the mail was received,” said a police officer.