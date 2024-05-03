Farmers association urges CM Stalin to provide 24 hours uninterrupted power supply

MADURAI : The Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association on Thursday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted and cost-free electricity supply to farmers. Though farmers were usually provided eight hours supply under the free power supply scheme, after the Lok Sabha polls, it has been reduced to five hours, the members pointed out.



In a press statement, Founder of Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association Esan Murugasamy stated that several farmers' associations had repeatedly demanded the government to provide 24 hours of power supply to farmers across the state. Following this, the state government issued a GO in this regard. However, the order is yet to be implemented, he added.



Murugasamy further added, "Earlier, the state government had provided three phase power supply to the farmers in rural areas from 10 pm to 6 am. However, after the Lok Sabha polls, it has been reduced by three hours due to which, farmers are unable to supply water to their fields, and it would lead to a decrease in yields. The move has vehemently affected farmers to a large extent."