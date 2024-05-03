Fishing ban: Repair costs, mounting loans haunt fishers in Tamil Nadu

With boat maintenance works under way at Pamban and Rameswaram coasts in the wake of the annual 61-day fishing ban, owners of mechanised vessels are feeling the heat as the prices of spares and other expenses have taken its toll, leaving them in huge loss and debt.

The fishing ban, which is in force between April 15 and June 15, aims to preserve marine resources and avoid any disturbance to the marine life during the breeding season. During this period, a large number of boat owners resort to maintenance works of their boats, ranging from patching up of damaged fibre portions to carrying out painting works in a phased manner.

“We have to spend nearly Rs 30,000 for merely bringing boats to the shore for maintenance, and then around Rs 70,000 for painting works. That is, on an average we spend Rs 2.5 lakh for small boats and Rs 4 lakh for big ones, for primary works alone. In case of metal and engine works, the expenses sky-rocket,” said Sagayam, a boat owner-cum-fishermen association leader from Rameswaram.

As numerous boats get lined up for maintenance during the ban period, there is a surge in demand for workers and cost of essential materials, escalating the burden of boat owners. “For one worker, we have to pay Rs 1,500 per day to carry out the repair activities, said Sagayam, adding that a majority of the wooden boats in Rameswaram are at least 20 years old, thereby leading to huge maintenance expenditure every year. He further urged the government to consider providing fibreglass or steel boats to ease the hardships of boat owners in terms of the maintenance expenses.

Speaking to TNIE, Emarald, a boat owner-cum-fishermen’s association leader from Pamban, said that they are often forced to take loans to meet the expenses. “The prices along with the GST of each part that we purchase, add to the already massive overall expenditure. As we take loans to finish the works, we have to ensure that our boats keep running throughout the next year so that we can repay the loans. Moreover, since our catches are not yielding good prices, we are left with no other option but to endure financial troubles,” he said.

Emarald added that though the demand for maintenance materials and workers will be relatively lower after the ban, a large number of boat owners opt for repair during the ban period itself in order to keep their vessels ready for post-ban operations. “Though mechanised vessels are banned from venturing into the sea during these 61 days, country boats attached with motors continue to operate. This adversely affects the catch of mechanised vessels once the ban is lifted,” he pointed out, and demanded action to bring country boats within the scope of the fishing ban for better preservation of marine species.