Heat wave conditions likely in TN during next 3 days; Nandyal recorded highest maximum temperature of 46.2°C on May 2

Heat wave conditions are likely to continue over East India till May 5 and over south Peninsular India till May 6 and abate thereafter. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall spell accompanied with thunderstorms and gusty winds very likely over Northeast India on May 5 and 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature of 46.2°C was reported at Nandyal (Rayalaseema) over the country.

On the same day, maximum temperatures were in the range of 43-46°C in some parts of Odisha and Rayalaseema, in isolated pockets of Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu; in the range of 40-43°C over many parts of Gangetic West Bengal; in some parts of Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat; in isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and North Interior Karnataka. These are above normal by 4-7°C in some parts of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu; in isolated pockets of Assam & Meghalaya, north Odisha, east Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures in the range of 44-47°C likely to continue over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema till May 3 and decrease thereafter.

Heat wave conditions very likely in some pockets over Gangetic West Bengal; at isolated pockets over Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu during next 3 days; over Kerala, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on May 3; Odisha, Bihar on May 3 and 4; Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada on May 4 and 5 and over West Rajasthan on May 7.