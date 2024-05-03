Heat wave conditions likely in TN during next 3 days; Nandyal recorded highest maximum temperature of 46.2°C on May 2

Heat wave conditions are likely to continue over East India till May 5 and over south Peninsular India till May 6 and abate thereafter. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall spell accompanied with thunderstorms and gusty winds very likely over Northeast India on May 5 and 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature of 46.2°C was reported at Nandyal (Rayalaseema) over the country.
On the same day, maximum temperatures were in the range of 43-46°C in some parts of Odisha and Rayalaseema, in isolated pockets of Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu; in the range of 40-43°C over many parts of Gangetic West Bengal; in some parts of Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat; in isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and North Interior Karnataka. These are above normal by 4-7°C in some parts of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu; in isolated pockets of Assam & Meghalaya, north Odisha, east Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka.
According to the IMD, maximum temperatures in the range of 44-47°C likely to continue over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema till May 3 and decrease thereafter.
Heat wave conditions very likely in some pockets over Gangetic West Bengal; at isolated pockets over Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu during next 3 days; over Kerala, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on May 3; Odisha, Bihar on May 3 and 4; Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada on May 4 and 5 and over West Rajasthan on May 7.
Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe during next 4-5 days; Assam & Meghalaya, Tripura, Saurashtra and Kutch on May 3 and 4 and Konkan during May 3 to 5, 2024.
According to Skymet, the first pre-monsoon spell of May is expected between May 9 and 11. The intensity and spread of activity will be large to cover parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.
The southern parts, the private weather forecaster added, will have a large spread of pre-monsoon thunderstorms, simultaneously covering different pockets. Heat-struck regions of Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu will be relieved of oppressive conditions. Severe thunderstorm activity is likely over South Interior Karnataka, Southern parts of Andhra Pradesh and farther parts of Kerala bordering Tamil Nadu.