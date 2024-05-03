Illegal liquor sale: Police arrest two individuals, seize 2,592 bottles in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM : In a recent operation spanning two days, the police apprehended two individuals and confiscated a total of 2,592 liquor bottles from two locations in Brammadesam.
Based on a tip-off, officers from the district prohibition enforcement wing conducted a raid at a suspected residence on Mariamman Temple Street; during which they found 1,872 liquor bottles hidden for illegal sale.
The owner of the house, A Datchinamorthy (54) was taken into custody. Further investigation revealed that his son, D Viji (32) who manages the bar attached to a TASMAC outlet had procured the liquor in advance for illegal resale at inflated prices. He is currently absconding and a case has been registered against him.
On Thursday, acting on another tip-off, the Brammadesam Police Station team raided a residence in Ariyandangal village, where they seized 720 hidden liquor bottles. The occupant of the house, G Vignesh (26) from Kuppandangal village, Tiruvannamalai was arrested. Investigation revealed that the liquor was stored for illicit sale. Legal proceedings are underway as the police continue their inquiries.
Andhra duo arrested for smuggling liquor and ale
In a separate incident near Vanur, police intercepted a duo attempting to smuggle liquor and ale from Puducherry into Andhra Pradesh.
Officers from the Kottakuppam Prohibition Enforcement Wing stationed a check-post in the Puducherry-Tindivanam Bypass Road apprehended two individuals travelling in auto-rickshaws. Upon inspection, they discovered 206 liquor bottles and ten litres of ale concealed in two plastic cans.
"The arrested individuals, identified as Dhasha Jeenath (32) and Vengatramana (40) from Andhra Pradesh, were transporting liquor and ale from Puducherry to various locations in Andhra Pradesh," stated police sources.