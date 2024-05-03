Illegal liquor sale: Police arrest two individuals, seize 2,592 bottles in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM : In a recent operation spanning two days, the police apprehended two individuals and confiscated a total of 2,592 liquor bottles from two locations in Brammadesam.

Based on a tip-off, officers from the district prohibition enforcement wing conducted a raid at a suspected residence on Mariamman Temple Street; during which they found 1,872 liquor bottles hidden for illegal sale.

The owner of the house, A Datchinamorthy (54) was taken into custody. Further investigation revealed that his son, D Viji (32) who manages the bar attached to a TASMAC outlet had procured the liquor in advance for illegal resale at inflated prices. He is currently absconding and a case has been registered against him.

On Thursday, acting on another tip-off, the Brammadesam Police Station team raided a residence in Ariyandangal village, where they seized 720 hidden liquor bottles. The occupant of the house, G Vignesh (26) from Kuppandangal village, Tiruvannamalai was arrested. Investigation revealed that the liquor was stored for illicit sale. Legal proceedings are underway as the police continue their inquiries.