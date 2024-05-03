In Kovai, drawing water under Pillur II halted

COIMBATORE: Following a dip in water level at Pillur dam, drawing of water under the Pillur-II drinking water scheme has been stopped for the last two days.

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran said water drawing will be resumed from Thursday evening following the inflow from Upper Bhavani reservoir.

Pillur dam is one the main drinking water sources of Coimbatore district with 125 MLD (megalitre per day) and 120 MLD water drawn under Pillur I and Pillur II drinking water schemes respectively.

The dam’s full capacity is 100 feet and the water level stands at 55 feet now. Sources said sediments have been filled up to 40 feet level in the dam. Due to the harsh summer, water level is coming down heavily this year. Thus, water is drawn only for the Pillur I project, said sources.

Sivaguru Prabhakaran told TNIE, “Under the two schemes, 245 MLD water is drawn on normal days. This has been reduced to 180 MLD now. The dam is getting some inflow from Upper Bhavani river, following which water would soon be drawn under Pillur II too.”

No water for 30 days

Residents of Vellalore staged a road roko on Podanur Road, claiming drinking water distribution to a housing unit with 1,200 families has been halted for the past 30 days. They blocked the road for about an hour and officials assured to look into the issue.