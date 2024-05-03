Lakhs of coconut trees set to perish in Tamil Nadu as record heat & drought take toll

COIMBATORE: Thousands of coconut farmers in Pollachi, Anaimalai, Kinathukadavu, and Udumalai taluks in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts have been felling the entire plantations they had nurtured lovingly for years as they could not stand the pain of seeing their trees wither due to lack of water.

According to sources, around 2.5 crore fully grown coconut trees in 1.6 lakh hectares of land are facing an imminent threat. Nearly 50% of these trees may perish in this unprecedented heat due to lack of adequate water for irrigation.

“Over the last two weeks, I had cut around 200 of the 500 coconut trees in my farm as they had withered due to scorching heat and lack of water. If I had delayed cutting down these trees, I would not have got even the Rs 1,000 which I’m getting now for the chopped timber. Two months ago, the price offered for each tree was Rs 2,500,” said KR Kalyanakumar, a farmer in Kasipattinam in Pollachi.

Farmers rued that they could not save the trees despite spending Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 on water tankers (6,000 liters per load) to irrigate them as the groundwater has plummeted to record lows. Due to the rise in number of trees withering due to lack of water, sawmill owners, too, are declining to buy the timber claiming that it’s becoming difficult for them to handle the large number of tree wood arriving every day.

S Dhandapani, a sawmill owner from Thamaraikulam in Kinathukadavu taluk, said “In the last one month, I have received more than 100 calls per day from farmers for selling wood. But I started declining the calls as I could not handle so much timber. Earlier, a withered tree timber used to weigh more than a tonne and we offered Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. Now even two trees do not weigh a tonne.