Lieutenant Governor orders setting up of special courts across Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: In a move to bolster the judicial infrastructure in Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor C P Radhakrishnan, in consultation with the High Court of Judicature at Madras, issued a series of orders establishing various specialised courts across the Union Territory.

Firstly, a significant stride in gender justice was made with the establishment of a Court of Judicial Magistrate (Mahila Court) in Puducherry District. This specialised court, dedicated to addressing cases concerning women, is poised to provide a platform for swift and fair justice. Additionally, recognising the pressing need to expedite traffic-related cases, the L-G has ordered establishing a Court of Judicial Magistrate tasked with adjudicating minor traffic offences and cases under the Police (Puducherry Amendment) Act, 1955.

Moreover, a Court of Judicial Magistrate (Fast Track Court at the Magisterial level) has been set up to expedite the resolution of cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, enhancing the efficiency of the judicial system in handling financial disputes.

To strengthen legal mechanisms for elected representatives, Radhakrishnan has designated special courts, appointing judicial magistrates to preside over cases involving members of parliament and members of the Puducherry legislative assembly. These courts ensure expeditious and impartial adjudication of cases concerning elected officials, thereby upholding accountability and the rule of law.

Further, the Government of Puducherry, in consultation with the High Court of Madras, has designated the Principal District Court at Puducherry for Sessions Division of Puducherry and Karaikal as Special Courts. The Principal District and Sessions Judge has been appointed to preside over these courts, tasked with trying criminal cases, including sessions cases and those arising from various legislations such as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and cases related to offences against women, prevention of corruption, communal clashes, bomb blasts and land grabbing. Sources said that these specialised courts will be functional after the posting of judicial officers.