Madras HC: ASI can’t endanger archaeological structures

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has observed that the Archaeological Survey of India and the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology are the custodians of the archaeological monuments and they can’t endanger any such structures. The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad made the observation while disposing of a petition challenging the construction of certain facilities in the Gangaikonda Cholapuram monument.

The bench also said that it is the duty incumbent upon them to protect the archaeological and heritage monuments. They cannot do any act which would endanger the archaeological monument.

The petition was filed by A Balaguru, an advocate from Kumbakonam, challenging the construction of a toilet and cafeteria in the protected area of the monument where the thousand-year-old Gangaikonda Choliswarar temple is located.

He said the construction would cause damage to the monument and sought orders to restrain the construction activity.

The bench directed the ASI and the state department of archaeology to survey the construction and make sure it did not cause danger to the protected monument. It also stated that the debris in the area must be cleared and action be taken to avert dumping of any waste material. Immediate action shall be taken if any garbage found in the area.

The court asked the authorities concerned to decide on the petitioner’s plea to relocate the toilet and the cafeteria outside the protected area.