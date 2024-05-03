No road: 78-yr-old’s body carried in doli for 7 km in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPATTUR: The body of a 78-year-old man was carried on a doli for 7 km to his native village of Neknamalai hillock in Tirupattur district on Thursday due to the lack of proper road facility.

The 172 families residing in the village urged the district administration to take prompt action to address this issue. Muthu had been residing with his daughter in Vellore for medical treatment.

Following his demise on Thursday, his relatives tried to bring him to his native village. However, as the 7km mud road remains inaccessible for vehicles due to recent rains, they tied him in a doli and carried him to the village for burial.

Though, the villagers have been advocating for the construction of a proper road, their pleas have gone unheard for decades.