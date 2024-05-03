Not even a drop of water in 10 of 90 reservoirs in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: With summer heat on the rise, water levels in several reservoirs across the state have continued to decline. Shortage of drinking water has led to protests and concerns in some places, and with the southwest monsoon more than a month away, it may be a daunting task to ensure adequate supply.

As of Thursday, the combined water storage in 90 reservoirs across the state stood at 51.992 tmcft, which is just 23.18% of their total capacity of 224.297 tmcft.

According to Water Resources Department data accessed by TNIE, 10 out of 90 reservoirs in the state are completely dry, while 15 hover between 1 and 9% of their capacity. Barring Tirunelveli’s Vandal Odai, none reach their full capacity.

Consequently, people living in several rural areas have already begun to bear the brunt of water shortage. Residents of Keezha Puthur in Tenkasi staged a road blockade this week on the Thirumangalam – Kollam national highway demanding drinking water supply to their area. About 100 residents of Piranoor near Shengottai gathered at Tenkasi collectorate, alleging they were receiving drinking water only once in 20 days.

In Tirunelveli, Congress district president K Sankarapandian staged a protest by sitting on the steps of an overhead tank condemning drinking water shortage in various areas of Palayamkottai zone.

Coimbatore has also witnessed protests in different places.

The situation in Coimbatore and neighbouring districts led to Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department secretary D Karthikeyan holding a meeting with officials of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Nilgiris and Erode districts to ensure water supply.

While water supply is regular in most places in Madurai city, residents of extended areas of the corporation are facing difficulties with some pockets getting water once in four days. Residents are forced to purchase water from private players for Rs 13 to Rs 15 a pot.