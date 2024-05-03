Shops set afire in caste clash in Salem; 19 held

SALEM: Nineteen people were arrested at Thevattipatti in Salem district late on Thursday after clashes broke out between Dalits and caste Hindus over allowing Scheduled Caste members to enter the local Mariamman Temple. The village temple belongs to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.

Twenty shops were damaged and several vehicles including two-wheelers and auto were set ablaze by members of both communities. Two shops were also set on fire. Police used mild force to disperse the mob. Security has been beefed up in the village and the situation is under control, police said.

According to sources, a few caste Hindus who had organised a small festival at the temple had allegedly stopped local Dalits from entering the temple on Thursday morning, prompting the members of the SC community to petition the HR&CE seeking action.

Immediately, a peace committee meeting was convened in front of the Thevattipatti tahsildar office on Thursday afternoon in which district police and HR&CE officials took part.

But tension escalated after caste Hindus sought one day’s time to discuss about permitting Dalits into the temple. This led to a war of words and the situation quickly deteriorated and clashes broke out, with individuals from both the communities hurling stones at each other near the Thevattipatti bus stand and people running helter-skelter.