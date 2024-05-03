Tamil Nadu: Government doctor dies after giving birth to twins at Pudukkottai GH

PUDUKKOTTAI: A 34-year-old obstetrician at Ranee’s Government Memorial Hospital died at the healthcare institution soon after giving birth to twins in a caesarean section surgery on Tuesday night.

The deceased was R Anjuga of Karambakudi. She held an MD in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and also worked as an assistant professor of gynaecology at the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital. Her husband Karthick is a dentist in Bengaluru. According to hospital sources, Anjuga experienced breathing complications within a few minutes of giving birth. Despite efforts by the medical team, she passed away.

A medical officer at the hospital on condition of anonymity said Anjuga, who developed labour pain on Tuesday, didn’t take care of her health.

Mentioning that Anjuga’s family had initially planned to admit her to a private hospital in Tiruchy, the medical officer added, “As her condition worsened and she developed a bout of fits, they rushed her to Ranee’s hospital. We tried our best to save her, but in vain.”

Meanwhile, the twins whom Anjuga delivered were referred to a private hospital in Tiruchy after they also suffered breathing difficulties.

Anjuga was the fourth child of five daughters Raju and Thamilarasi had. Her parents were daily wage labourers.

Expressing grief, former health minister and AIADMK MLA C Vijaya Baskar in an online post blamed the delay in seeking medical care having led to her death.