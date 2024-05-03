Tamil Nadu: Tiruchy streets empty due to heat, homeless seek help for food

TIRUCHY: With the scorching heat limiting the movement of the public outdoors, pavement dwellers living off alms look up to the corporation to at least provide them with free food by tapping into resources like the city’s Amma canteens. Maruthu, a homeless man near Tiruchy railway junction, said, “Those camping near temples in Srirangam may get some food.

Similar is the case with those staying near government hospitals, as some NGOs organise free food distribution there. What about those in other locations like the railway station, bus stands and other streets of the city? Commuters already fighting heat may not appreciate our plea for alms. Thus, some of us have to go on an empty stomach. Some of the hotels in the locations offer free food but how can we visit them every day? We request the corporation to consider free food distribution, like that during the pandemic, through at least a few Amma canteens.”

While there are currently 11 Amma canteens in the city, sources said that the corporation roughly spends about Rs 3 crore in operations. For free food distribution, the corporation may hence need additional funds. “If we have to consider free food distribution even at three or four Amma Canteens, the corporation may require additional funds from the state government for implementation,” a source said.

Mariyamma, an elderly homeless person near Central Bus Stand, said, “We often stay under flyovers or bus sheds to escape the scorching heat. We therefore request the city administration to consider setting up some temporary day shelters where at least elderly people can stay from 11 am to 3 pm. They can also consider distributing free food and water there.” On the request, a senior corporation official said, “We would take up the matter for feasibility. We have to discuss with all zones to know whether it is apt or if alternatives can be considered.”