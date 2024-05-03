Tangedco employees bear the brunt amid staff shortage

Tamil Nadu has been setting records in power demand once every few days this summer. Despite the jump in consumption, Tangedco has managed to avoid major disruptions. This has been made possible by the power utility’s workforce which is short-staffed yet kept on its toes round the clock to ensure residents aren’t inconvenienced by the searing heat.

Though legislation demand that 8-hour duty should be ensured, some foremen claimed their work hours get extended by 50%. S Ezhilan (55), a foreman in Chengalpattu, told TNIE, “Employees like me work 10 to 12 hours every day due to inadequate staff strength. Nevertheless, we are ready to do it because we have a responsibility, and uninterrupted power supply has to be ensured.”

Explaining challenges in summer, Ezhilan said working on power lines, transformers, and electricity poles gets tougher. “Sometimes, we spend sleepless nights owing to heavy workload. If the power utility fills vacancies, burden on the staff can be reduced by 50%,” he said.

Some wiremen said they receive a minimum of 15 to 20 calls every day in summer against the usual average of 10 calls during other seasons. R Velmurugan, a wireman from Vellore, said, “I have seen some of my friends faint while at work owing to pressure.”

Nothing can be more nightmarish to a wireman than climbing iron poles when the heat shows no sign of abating. U Muthaiah said he has to climb 10 to 15 poles and a few transformers every day under the blazing sun. “Concrete poles are hotter, but we somehow manage it. Climbing iron poles, however, peels the skin off our palms. Power utilisation is significantly higher at night and transformers frequently trip. We have been working till 2 am every day in the recent days to ensure residents sleep peacefully,” he said.