Tangedco employees bear the brunt amid staff shortage

Tamil Nadu has been setting records in power demand once every few days this summer. Despite the jump in consumption, Tangedco has managed to avoid major disruptions. This has been made possible by the power utility’s workforce which is short-staffed yet kept on its toes round the clock to ensure residents aren’t inconvenienced by the searing heat.
Though legislation demand that 8-hour duty should be ensured, some foremen claimed their work hours get extended by 50%. S Ezhilan (55), a foreman in Chengalpattu, told TNIE, “Employees like me work 10 to 12 hours every day due to inadequate staff strength. Nevertheless, we are ready to do it because we have a responsibility, and uninterrupted power supply has to be ensured.”
Explaining challenges in summer, Ezhilan said working on power lines, transformers, and electricity poles gets tougher. “Sometimes, we spend sleepless nights owing to heavy workload. If the power utility fills vacancies, burden on the staff can be reduced by 50%,” he said.
Some wiremen said they receive a minimum of 15 to 20 calls every day in summer against the usual average of 10 calls during other seasons. R Velmurugan, a wireman from Vellore, said, “I have seen some of my friends faint while at work owing to pressure.”
Nothing can be more nightmarish to a wireman than climbing iron poles when the heat shows no sign of abating. U Muthaiah said he has to climb 10 to 15 poles and a few transformers every day under the blazing sun. “Concrete poles are hotter, but we somehow manage it. Climbing iron poles, however, peels the skin off our palms. Power utilisation is significantly higher at night and transformers frequently trip. We have been working till 2 am every day in the recent days to ensure residents sleep peacefully,” he said.
R Murali (46), who is working as a line inspector at SS Colony substation in Madurai, said as per norms 15,000 EB services should be managed by five wiremen, five helpers and one line inspector (supervisor). However, only five employees are managing such an area. “I went home at 4 am on Thursday after rectifying issues in some transformers, and had to report to duty again at 8 am.
A transformer generally receives 11,000 volts power, and a lot of concentration is needed while repairing it. Working under extreme stress makes a person vulnerable to serious accidents. Safety gear supply is also limited. Over 10,000 contract labourers have worked in Tangedco across the state without salaries for over 10 years. They don’t receive compensation or benefits including insurance given by the government, for accidents at work spot. The government should come forward and regularise such staff,” Murali said.
Fatal accidents on duty is not uncommon among line inspectors when they work long hours, R Kalimuthu, who is employed at Tatabad section office in Coimbatore, said. “There have been several deaths in the past. If consumers avoid power wastage by switching off electrical appliances when they leave a room, frequent issues in transformers owing to increased demand can be curtailed. This will, in turn, reduce work burden on field staff,” he said.
Apart from Tangedco staff, even electricians working privately, especially air-conditioner technicians, have been doing overtime this summer.
R Sivanesan, an electrician from Chinthamani in Tiruchy for 30 years, said his day starts at 7 am and stretches for 12 hours. “Our work is difficult and dangerous. However, until last year, we used to get low salaries (Rs 450 a day). Now we get Rs 550 to Rs 600. Rain or shine, we have to go to work to feed our family,” he said.
A Balamurugan, a 30-year-old AC technician from Ramanathapuram who resides in Salem, said he has been in this job for 11 years, earning up to `900 a day. Working in summer gets challenging while installing outdoor units at a height without adequate safety gears. However, there are still many AC technicians like M Saravankumar who earn only Rs 300 a day, work without weekly break and also face hostile homeowners.
(With inputs from S Guruvanmikanathan @ Chennai, Thinakaran Rajamani @ Tenkasi, Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam @ Madurai, N Dhamotharan @ Coimbatore, K Shakthivel @ Salem, Rajalakshmi Sampath @ Vellore and P Thiruselvam @ Tiruchy)