Three students among four killed in accident involving 2 bikes & tractor in Tamil Nadu

MAYILADUTHURAI: Four people, including three college students on a motorcycle, were killed in an accident near Tharangambadi in the district on Thursday.

According to sources, T Akash (20), S Hari (20) and M Mohamed Shakim (19), who were college students hailing from Parangipettai block of Cuddalore district, were on Thursday morning returning from Nagapattinam on a motorcycle after meeting friends.

Around 10 am, the trio was passing a private college near Tharangambadi when their bike collided head-on with a two-wheeler on which N Srithar (50), a textile shop owner, was riding.

The students who fell on the road in the impact were then fatally run over by a tractor carrying bricks. The three were riding without a helmet. The tractor driver drove away.

Srithar, who also sustained injuries in the collision, was taken to the government hospital in Poraiyar. He was referred to Nagapattinam Medical College Hospital for further treatment but he died on the way.

The police along with fire and rescue services personnel recovered the bodies and sent them to Mayiladuthurai General Hospital for postmortem.

The accident affected traffic on the spot for at least an hour.

Meanwhile, the involvement of the tractor in the accident was established with CCTV footage. “We checked the cameras to learn that the tractor passed that way,” a police official told TNIE.

A case has been registered at Poraiyar police station under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304a (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.