20 troughs set up to quench thirst of animals and birds in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: With the mercury level touching 40 degrees in Tamil Nadu, the forest department along with Sirumalai panchayat set up 20 troughs for wild animals in the Sirumalai and Ottanchathiram forest range. The step will also aid in curbing instances of animals straying into residential and agricultural areas in search of water.



It is common for wild animals, including monkeys, deer, and buffalo to enter areas inhabited by humans near the forest range in search of water and food. The forest department identified the arid areas in both forest ranges. Sirumalai range alone has 20 troughs set up between the first hairpin bend and the tenth hairpin bend, which is devoid of agricultural land. The panchayat administration also started aiding the department in supplying water to these troughs on Wednesday.



Animals like monkeys, boars, and buffaloes, as well as birds like peacock, were spotted quenching their thirst at the troughs. Similarly, 10 troughs have been set up at Paichalur, Siruvaakadu villages under Ottanchathiram range. Sources from the department said that the step comes amid water sources drying up due to the heat. "We have set up only small troughs, otherwise animals may get drowned in it," the official said.