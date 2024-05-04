Assured Rs 10 crore, man duped of Rs 5 lakh in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Two persons were arrested by the Thoothukudi cyber crime police for allegedly duping a youth of Rs 4.88 lakh after promising to offer a sum of `10 crore, if the latter converted to Christianity from Hinduism. The accused have been identified as Rajavel (31) 0f Anandam Nagar in Thanjavur and S Ganesan (31) of Singa Chandra in Bengaluru. As per police investigation, neither of the accused individuals belong to Christianity, rather used religious conversion as a tool to dupe the public.



According to the police, the complainant, Rajkumar of Kovilpatti, received a message in IMO application from the ID of one Sokkanathan, stating that he will receive a fair amount of Rs 10 crore if he converted to Christianity. The accused urged the complainant to initially deposit a few lakhs in their accounts, for them to open new bank accounts in USA, which they claimed was for transferring the money. Believing this, the complainant deposited Rs 4.88 lakh in their account. After this, Rajkumar did not receive any response from the accused, police added.



On realising the fraud, Rajkumar lodged a complaint, and a team of cyber crime police, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Unnikrishnan and Inspector Josline Arul Selvi, probed the case and managed to nab Rajavel on April 26, and Ganesan on May 1. While Rajavel was lodged in jail earlier, Ganesan, who was produced before the fourth judicial magistrate, was remanded at the Perurani district jail on Thursday.