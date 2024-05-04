Brick-red, harshest hue

CHENNAI: For brick kiln workers M Karpagam (32) and M Muni (35), the tall tamarind tree near their hut is the only respite from the scorching sun. The couple along with their three children aged 5, 7 and 10, has been residing at a private brick kiln near Anjanchery village in Gingee taluk of Villupuram district for the past three years, and has been working for a daily income of Rs 500 each.

“We live in a mud hut with thatched roof, for it is better when compared to one with cement roof during summer. But this year, things are different. It’s too hot even inside the hut,” said Karpagam.

Pointing out that it is not just the furnace at the kiln but even the hut that gets red hot, Muni said they pour water around the hut to bring down the temperature.

“We start our work as early as 3 am, laying clay in the brick shelves and letting it dry for the rest of the day. Since it’s very hot this year, the clay dries faster. We make several batches in a day and leave them to dry for a day or two and then burn them in the furnace in the evenings,” said Karpagam.

The duo takes a break for lunch and dinner for two hours. “It’s just rasam and buttermilk rice along with some fried fish or pickle on the side for most days, ” they said.

Ask them, they would say the only reason that makes them work in the kiln is the money they get. Otherwise, the family would be in deep debt due to the loans they’ve taken from local lenders. “For a loan of Rs 50,000 we had taken two years ago for my sister’s marriage, we are paying monthly and weekly interests to the money lenders,” said Muni.

Karpagam and Muni are not alone. There are thousands of debt-ridden workers who toil in brick kilns, which are often notorious for exploitation and bonded labour.