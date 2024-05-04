Chennai man without hands gets licence to drive car with legs

CHENNAI: In a possible first in Tamil Nadu, a 31-year-old Chennai man who had lost both his arms from below the elbow in an electric accident during childhood, has been given a special driving licence by the North Chennai regional transport office. K Thansean of Vyasarpadi was given the licence based on a fitness certificate issued by government doctors.

A visibly happy Thansean, who is pursuing Master of Laws at Dr Ambedkar Government Law College, said disabled people like him who love driving should be encouraged and given licence without much hassle.

“Immediately after getting the licence last week, I drove my family in a car to a temple in Perambur. Of course, people on the road were surprised. Many came and appreciated me for driving the car with legs without any difficulty,” Thansean said.

His longest drive so far was to a temple in Tiruttani. “The vehicles are modified to my convenience. Horn, indicator, wiper, and light switches are placed near the hand brake,” he said.

My next goal is to ride a bike: Thansean

“Since I drive a fully automatic car, I don’t have any difficulty. I handle steering with one leg and operate accelerator and brake with the other leg. Occasionally, I use my upper limbs as well,” Thansean said.

Thansean says driving a car was his dream for a long time. He finally joined a driving school and learned to drive with legs. “My next target is bike. I am currently practising to ride a bike. Yet to get the licence,” Thansean said.