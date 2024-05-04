Hindu Munnani man arrested for life-threat drama in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old Hindu Munnani functionary who earlier claimed life threat to get a personal security officer from the police has been arrested. The accused, Surya Prasath, claimed to be the Selvapuram urban area secretary of the Hindu Munnani.

He enacted a drama to impress upon the police that his life was under threat.

Prasath had allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a Muslim trader and claimed that the latter had taken a photo and video of him, and handed it over to the police claiming that his life was in danger. However, the forensic examination confirmed no such data in the phone. As it was proven a drama to get a PSO, police arrested Prasath.

Following the investigation, Prasath was booked on Thursday night under sections 153, 294 (b), 341, 504 and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code, and remanded in the prison on Friday, said Selvapuram police.

Police have also booked a case against Prasath’s friend A Vasanthakumar (21) and are on the lookout for him.

A few months ago Prasath had filed an application with the Coimbatore city police for getting a PSO saying that he was facing threats. However, his application was rejected as it did not have valid reasons. Hence he staged a drama to claim his life was under threat.

On April 30, he allegedly threatened A Azharudheen (32) a fish seller residing at the North Housing Unit in Selvapuram and snatched his mobile phone accusing the latter of recording photos and videos of him. Then he submitted a petition, claiming that there was proof in the phone to substantiate his claim of life threat and hence sought a PSO for his safety.

The two waylaid Azharudheen on the night of April 30 and questioned him why he was taking Surya’s photos. They also allegedly threatened him and snatched his phone, said police.

However, there were no such photos and videos on the phone. The police sent the phone to a scientific examination at the forensic science laboratory to know whether any data related to him were deleted or shared from the phone. The results came against Prasath’s claim. Police said Prasath was facing cases at Ukkadam and Racecourse police limits and was arrested in 2021 after allegedly stabbing an auto-rickshaw driver.