Pregnant woman falls to death from train in Tamil Nadu, kin fault railways

CUDDALORE: A 21-year-old pregnant woman, who was travelling on a train with her family members for her baby shower function, accidentally fell from the train on Thursday night between Ulundurpet and Vriddhachalam and died.

Efforts to save her by the family members failed as the emergency chain in the train compartment allegedly failed to work and they had to rush to the adjacent compartment to pull the chain to stop the train. But the express train had travelled for a distance of eight km by then and the woman could not be saved on time.

The victim, Kasthuri (22) of Tirusulam in Chennai, was travelling on Kollam Express with husband Suresh Kumar and other relatives for the function to be held in Tenkasi. Speaking to reporters, family members alleged that Kasthuri, who was seven months pregnant, could not be saved because of the failure of the train’s emergency brake.

“Immediately after she fell off the train, we attempted to stop the train by pulling the chain in S9 coach. As the train didn’t stop, we rushed to S8 coach and pulled the chain. But by the time the train halted, it had crossed several kilometres from the spot where she fell,” they said.

‘Brake failure allegation to be probed’

“If the train had stopped in the first attempt, we could have extended emergency medical support and saved her,” they said.

Suresh Kumar (25) of Melaneelidanallur near Sankarankoil in Tenkasi district, who works in a private company in Chennai, married S Kasthuri of Periyar Nagar nine months ago. The couple were travelling on the train with their family members to attend a temple festival in Melaneelidanallur on Saturday and organise a baby shower event for Kasthuri. The family had booked tickets on Kollam Express train from Chennai Egmore to Kollam.