Tamil Nadu: Wastewater on temple's approach roads, halls asked to create sumps

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tiruchendur municipality has urged private halls and commercial centres located on the streets leading up to the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, to construct their own sump for discharging wastewater. This comes after the underground drainage was left clogged on several occasions, following the heavy footfall of devotees, with sewage water overflowing on to the roads.



The approach streets of the Tiruchendur temple witness a stinking scene as hundreds of devotees visit the temple, which is considered to be the second abode of Lord Murugan. Streets like Traveller Bungalow Road, Kovil Vasal Street, MLA Office Road, Sannathi Street, and other streets, which are close to the temple, brim with as many as 50,000 devotees daily during festivals.



The devotees put up in courtyards and other private pavilions for darshan, which eventually generates a huge quantity of wastewater. This resulted in waste water clogging the UGD, and even overflowing on the roads. Even though the municipality had begun clearing the waste using machinery, Municipal Commissioner Kanmani instructed private halls and commercial centres to construct their underground sump to store wastewater and release them periodically.



A shopkeeper said that the city stinks whenever a festival is held. All households and shops have had their chambers to release wastewater after the UGD was implemented. But, he called the UGD a failure in Tiruchendur's case. "Sumps would not help the city get free of stench, and the municipality should find a permanent solution," said a local.