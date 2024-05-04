Tangedco asks engineers to replace 2 lakh faulty meters

CHENNAI: With 2,25,632 defective meters identified across the state as of April 26, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has directed its chief engineers to swiftly replace them.

Chennai South circle has the highest of a whopping 36,343 defective metres, as per data accessed by TNIE from the power utility. A senior Tangedco said, “Given our vast consumer base of nearly 3.5 crore, including domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors, encountering faulty meters is inevitable. However, we are prioritising the replacement of long-standing defective meters statewide.”

Highlighting the income loss, the official added, “Defective meters hinder accurate billing, as they fail to record abnormal electricity consumption, resulting in revenue loss for the utility. Therefore, it is imperative to expedite the replacement.”

Meanwhile, M Krishnan (45), a resident of Velachery in Chennai, expressed his ordeal, saying, “My meter has been faulty for four months. I have been paying bills based on average charges of `1,950, but it is an unreasonably high amount for this month since the consumption was low due to my family’s vacation elsewhere. Tangedco must replace my defective meter immediately.”

Addressing supply chain challenges, another official said, “Tangedco procures meters from northern regions through tenders. However, delays from vendors often inconvenience consumers. Procuring single-phase meters is particularly challenging due to market shortage.”

To mitigate these issues, consumers are now permitted to purchase meters from authorised vendors, with directives issued to all chief engineers accordingly. Tangedco recently floated tenders for 20 lakh metres, signalling a proactive step towards resolving the crisis.