Tirunelveli East Congress president found dead; cops recover charred body

TIRUNELVELI: Two days after a man missing complaint was received by the Uvari police, the body of Tirunelveli East District Congress president KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh, was recovered in a charred state at Karaisuthu Pudur near Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

The body of Jeyakumar was recovered from his own grove at Karaisuthu Pudur village, in a completely charred state. Jeyakumar was a government contractor and a business man hailing from a staunch Congress family.

"The body appeared to be in a charred state seemingly indicating self-immolation," Tirunelveli SP Silambarasan told The New Indian Express.

"The body has been shifted to Tirunelveli government medical college hospital. An investigation is on. Only a detailed investigation would ascertain the death," he added.

Sources said that Karuthaiah Jafrin (28) son of Jeyakumar lodged a complaint with the Uvari police on Friday seeking to find his missing father, who failed to return home on May 2. He went missing from his house at around 7.45 pm on Thursday, the complaint said.

Meanwhile, Jeyakumar's kin stumbled upon a petition, written by him on April 30 and addressed to Tirunelveli SP, inside his house. In the petition, Jeyakumar had demanded criminal action against people who allegedly cheated him financially and took away his properties. He appealed to retrieve and restore the money and property to his family.

The petition was handed over to Tirunelveli SP on Friday night along with the man missing complaint.

Jeyakumar received death threats from debtors when he asked them to return the money and property which they had allegedly snatched from him. The list of suspects mentioned in the complaint copy include a former panchayat president of Kallikulam, a retired AO, a school correspondent, Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan, and a crusher owner from Puthiyamputhur.

The allegations levelled against Ruby Manoharan and his party colleagues was that he has been issuing death threats directly and through others to Jeyakumar whenever the latter demanded repayment of several lakhs he spent for Ruby Manoharan's election victory.

Moreover, the MLA did not get Jeyakumar contracts as assured in return for the Rs 70 lakh spent during the election, the complaint said.

"I have been receiving death threats for over a month from various unknown numbers," Jeyakumar had said in his complaint eventually holding all those people responsible if anything untoward happened to him.

Uvari police had registered a case. Tirunelveli SP has deputed three special teams to probe into the matter.