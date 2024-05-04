TN Governor lays foundation stone for BIM’s second campus in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli (BIM), conducted its 32nd graduation day for the 36th and 37th batch students on Friday. Governor R N Ravi honoured the rank holders with gold medals and cash awards, and distributed degree certificates to the students.

Speaking at the event, the governor urged students to contribute towards the growth of the country and advised them to utilise the available opportunities. Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor and guest of honour, lauded the candidates and the rank-holders in his felicitation address.

On the occasion, the governor also laid the foundation stone for the new campus of BIM in presence of Ravi Appasamy (chairman, BoG Bharathidasan Institute of Management) and Asit K Barma (director, Bharathidasan Institute of Management).

The new campus with an approximate 3.4 lakh sq ft built-up area on 18 acres of land is located on the Tiruchy-Pudukottai highway. The campus promises to be a state-of-the-art facility and uses sustainable construction principles.

Supported by BIM’s internal resources and global alumni, the first phase of the campus will be ready for operations in 2025. BIM Tiruchy will have two campuses in Trichy now; the other heritage campus is inside the BHEL complex.