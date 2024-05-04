TN to get 7k new buses by next year as 52 per cent of the fleet across state old

CHENNAI: There is an increase in t proportion of overaged government buses in the state, now at 52.73%, as the procurement of new buses did not happen for two years due to the Covid-19 lockdown-induced fund crunch, said the transport department on Friday.

In the light of recent incidents involving parts of buses such as footboards and seats getting detached from the vehicle, causing accidents and injuries, the transport department said measures are being taken to introduce 7,030 new buses to replace the ageing ones.

The department stated that the average age of buses is nine years. The fleet strength of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), and six other undertakings of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) is 20,260, of which 18,728 are put into operation every day.

According to an official note, a total of 10,582 buses in the state are overaged. “Following intensive repair and maintenance works in the last three years, the average breakdown of buses for every 10,000 km had fallen from 10% to 1% and 2%,” noted the statement.