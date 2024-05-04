Two years after syndactyly surgery, TKMCH doctors in TN term procedure a success

THOOTHUKUDI: Two years after doctors at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) carried out a rare syndactyly (joined fingers) separation procedure for a then five-year-old girl, the facility has finally termed the surgery a success as both fingers are functioning normally. The health condition of the child, Selva Srija of TMB Colony, was under observation for nearly two years after the procedure.



Syndactyly is a congenital problem, that occurs in one out of 4,000 live births, said doctors. Daughter of Suresh and Sumathi Devika, Srija's third and fourth fingers on her right hand were conjoined. Suresh is a daily wage labourer at Kamarajar market. The couple met with the doctors at the TKMCH for a procedure in 2022, and the surgery was conducted in July, under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).