Youtuber Savukku Shankar arrested; meets with accident while being taken to Coimbatore in police vehicle

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore police arrested YouTuber Savukku Shankar under five sections including sections under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and Information Technology Act on Saturday.

According to sources, a team of police personnel from Coimbatore visited Theni and arrested Sahankar in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to sources, he was arrested based on a complaint against him for passing ‘obscene’ comments on women police officers in his recent interview

The YouTuber will be produced before the house of a Judge in the city and is likely to be remanded in Coimbatore central prison, sources said.

Meanwhile, the vehicle in which Shankar and other policemen were travelling met with an accident at Dharapuram.