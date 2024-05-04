Youtuber Savukku Shankar arrested; meets with accident while being taken to Coimbatore in police vehicle

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore police arrested YouTuber Savukku Shankar under five sections including sections under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and Information Technology Act on Saturday.
According to sources, a team of police personnel from Coimbatore visited Theni and arrested Sahankar in the wee hours of Saturday.
According to sources, he was arrested based on a complaint against him for passing ‘obscene’ comments on women police officers in his recent interview
The YouTuber will be produced before the house of a Judge in the city and is likely to be remanded in Coimbatore central prison, sources said.
Meanwhile, the vehicle in which Shankar and other policemen were travelling met with an accident at Dharapuram.
Shankar and two other police personnel sustained minor injuries. They were immediately taken to a private hospital in Dharapuram. After providing first aid, he was brought to Coimbatore.
Shankar was booked under sections of 294(b) (obscene acts and songs), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC r/w section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and section 67 of Information Technology Act of 2000, Coimbatore city police said in their ‘X’ handle.