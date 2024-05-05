1.5L to take NEET UG test across TN on May 5

CHENNAI : Nearly 1.5 lakh students from across the state will write the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on Sunday for admission to MBBS courses. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 24 lakh candidates are appearing for test in 557 cities in the country and 14 outside.

The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. This includes 12,730 government school students who took coaching from the school education department. Salem had the highest number of students taking coaching, with 992 of them attending it while only 71 went for the classes in Karur.

NTA has advised the candidates to reach their examination centres on time with their admit cards. The cards should have three pages with a postcard size photograph pasted on the second page. It has also advised the candidates not to indulge in the use of unfair means and impersonation as they will face strict action including debarment from all the examinations conducted by NTA.