Heavy rains likely in 9 TN districts on May 7 & 8

CHENNAI: While the sweltering heat continues to take its toll on the residents, there is a brief relief in sight for at least a couple of days with the regional meteorological centre issuing a heavy-rainfall warning in 9 districts on May 7 and 8.

On May 7, heavy rainfall is likely over Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. And on the next day, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, hilly areas of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts will receive heavy showers due to thunderstorm activity.

In the rest of Tamil Nadu, the maximum temperature is likely to be generally 2-4°C above normal over the interior Tamil Nadu during the next five days till May 8 and appreciably above normal by 3-5°C over few pockets in north interior Tamil Nadu during till Sunday.

It is likely to be 41-43°C at a few pockets over the plains of the north interior districts, 39-40°C over the plains of the rest the state and 36-38°C over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days, the met office said.

On Saturday, Coonoor received 30.5 mm of rainfall followed by Ooty 28.5 mm. Karur recorded the highest temperature of 43.5°C, which is 6.7°C above normal.