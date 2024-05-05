Rahman show: Firm fined Rs 50k over ticket refund

KARUR: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum here recently directed ACTC Studio Private Limited to pay Rs 50,000 in compensation to a resident of Karur over failure to refund the ticket cost collected for a live concert, ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’ by music composer AR Rahman organised in Chennai last year.

Despite the complainant cancelling the ticket well in advance and expressing his inability to attend the event, the organiser failed to fulfil its promises. The concert originally slated for August 12, 2023, was initially cancelled citing heavy rain in Chennai. Consequently, the event organiser, ACTC Studio, deferred the programme to September 10, 2023, at a private venue in Chennai. Against this backdrop, the complainant, S Ashwin Manikandan of Chinna Aandankoil in the district, purchased tickets worth Rs 12,000 to attend the concert. Learning of the concert being deferred, Ashwin cited his inability to attend it and requested reimbursement.

ACTC Studio assured reimbursement but reneged on the promise. Following this the chairperson of the forum, N Pari, and member AS Rathinasamy on Friday ordered payment of the compensation to S Ashwin.