Start-ups have increased four-fold in 3 years in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Due to the encouragement of the state government led by CM MK Stalin, a total of 6,384 start-ups have begun in the state, a release from the government said on Saturday.

The state government introduced the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Policy in 2023. Till 2021, the number of start-ups registered in the state was 2,032. This has increased four-fold and there are 8,416 start-ups at present. The number of start-ups by women also increased from 966 to 3,163 in the same period. The state was first in the rankings released by the centre for creating a favourable environment for start-ups, the release read.