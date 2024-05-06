1.55 lakh students appear for NEET across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Over 1.5 lakh students appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) that was conducted across the state on Sunday. Candidates who attended the test stated that the physics questions were tough while those of chemistry and biology were relatively easier.

Notably, the number of state students taking NEET has been growing over the past three years: 1.42 lakh in 2022, 1.47 lakh in 2023 and 1.55 lakh in 2024. “This has been the case nationwide. This is due to an increase in public awareness regarding NEET, and also the high number of repeaters,” said a teacher from a prominent coaching centre.

The 1.55 lakh candidates this year include 12,370 government school students who were coached by the school education department. According to official data, in 2023, 12,997 government students took the test and 3,982 managed to pass. In 2022, 14,979 attended the exam and 4,118 cleared it.

As opposed to the overall number, there is no such increase in the number of government students taking NEET, as many of them come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and cannot afford repeating the test, said department officials.

Huge crowds of parents waiting outside examination centres and heavy traffic in the vicinity were a common sight on Sunday. “My wife and I came all the way from Pursaivakkam to drop our daughter off here. Since the journey is about 20km, we have been waiting here for four hours. The heat is excessive, but we have no other option,” said K Ramanan, a parent who was waiting outside an exam centre in Pallikaranai.