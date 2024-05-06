BBA, BCA admissions begin at some colleges in Tamil Nadu sans AICTE nod

Association University Teachers vice-president P Thirunavakarasu said they strongly oppose the AICTE’s decision as it would affect rights of state universities. “Fees will sharply rise and engineering colleges will not maintain reservation quota,” he said

According to Ajeet Kumar Lal Mohan, president of the Association of Self-financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges of Tamil Nadu, “A total of 67 associations across the country have challenged the AICTE in the Supreme Court. Some state governments have also joined in this and we strongly hope the AICTE will not implement the proposal since the matter is sub judice. It cannot be implemented without the concurrence of the states. It is impossible to get new approval from AICTE which is a technical institution when the existing colleges have been running the course for decades. Three hearings in the top court are complete and the next hearing is scheduled on May 10.”

A Ponnusamy, Principal of Hindusthan College of Arts & Science in Coimbatore, said they have applied for the approval on AICTE portal. “Like us, several colleges offering MBA and MCA courses are also doing so since AICTE is already verifying the facilities and staff strength at our institutions. Despite several states opposing the move, the apex court has not stayed the AICTE’s proposal,” he said.

However, private arts and science colleges in Chennai are not facing any problems. College officials said majority of the private institutions in the city are already offering master’s degree in these streams, and getting approval for undergraduate courses will not be an issue. “We have all our paperwork ready, furnished all data on our BBA and BCA courses and received the approval,” said Archana Prasad, principal, MOP Vaishnav College for Women.

Majority of the principals with whom TNIE spoke to said they have got approval from AICTE without any hindrance. Anna University Vice Chancellor R Velraj said he is hoping the state government will react soon. When contacted, Ponmudy confirmed that the issue is in court and promised to make an announcement after holding discussion with education officials.

(With inputs from Binita Jaiswal @ Chennai)

(For the full report, visit www.newindianexpress.com)