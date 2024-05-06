Five medicos die after being swept away by massive tidal wave in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Five medicos who were studying in a Tiruchy-based private medical college died by drowning in the sea after they were swept away by a massive tidal wave in the Ganapathipuram Lemoor shore in Kanniyakumari here on Monday.

The deceased has been identified by the police as P Sarvadharshith (23) of Kanniyakumari, M Praveen Sam (23) of Dindigul, Venkatesh (24) of Andhra Pradesh, B Gayathri (25) of Neyveli and D Charukavi (23) of Thanjavur.

Sarvadharshith is a native of Parakkai village near Nagercoil. He is studying in a private medical college located in Irungalur village near Tiruchy. He and his five friends came to Nagercoil to attend a marriage. They went to Tiruparapu waterfalls to take bath on Monday morning. Since there was a thin flow of water in the falls, they went to Ganapathipuram Lemoor area. When they were playing on the shore, a massive tidal wave dragged all six of them deep inside.

The local fishermen attempted to rescue the students and was able to rescue Sarvadharshith and his friend Nesi who were then sent to the Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital for treatment. Sarvadharshith died not responding to the treatment in the hospital while Nesi is under treatment. Meanwhile, the bodies of Praveen Sam, Venkatesh, Gayathiri of Neyveli and Charukavi were washed ashore.