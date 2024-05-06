Heatwave hits many in Tamil Nadu, none reported

A doctor at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai gave an example of a patient who came for treatment last week. The patient, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, came with heat exhaustion with symptoms of tiredness and fatigue. “He recovered after receiving fluids. His illness presented as a case of stroke but all the tests were normal. So we were able to diagnose it as a heat-related illness. The very next day another CRPF personnel came in with the same condition.”

“Then we realised they were exhausted due to their physical activities and advised them to stay hydrated and finish their workouts before sunrise. Similarly, we are seeing cases among people who work in the sun from 11 to 3pm,” the doctor added. Asked if the cases were reported, the doctor said they reported such cases to their seniors.

However, the reluctance to report the cases may affect preventative measures that the DPH could undertake.

“The reporting will help us to locate the cases to see where they are coming from and take precautions or issue advisories. If the cases are coming from a construction site, then we can instruct the construction site owners to take precautionary measures and protect the workers. Reporting of cases will help the health machinery to stay alert,” Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam told TNIE.

According to the DPH, minor heat-related illnesses include heat rashes, heat oedema, heat tetany, heat cramps, heat syncope, while major heat-related illnesses are exertion-associated collapse, heat exhaustion, heat stroke.

In its advisory on March 7, the DPH had instructed all the district health officers to start heat-related illness surveillance from March 1, 2024 on the Integrated Health Information Platform under the NPCCHH . The NPCCHH division of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had conducted a video conference with state nodal officers on February 21, and requested the district nodal officers to report the heat-related illnesses on the IHI P-NPCHH portal from March 1.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education in its circular to all deans and directors of institutions on April 29 instructed them to take precautionary steps to handle heat-related emergencies and to create public awareness to manage the situation.

The Director of Medical Education Dr J Sangumani told TNIE that all medical colleges were instructed to have a separate ward for treating heat-related illness cases and many medical colleges have earmarked beds to treat such cases.