Jumbo enters Bargur village in Tamil Nadu for water, damages tank

ERODE: A female wild elephant came out of the forest and entered a village in Bargur hills on Saturday night allegedly in search of water. Though villagers managed to chase the animal back into the forest, they urged the forest department to take steps to prevent elephants from entering human habitation for food and water.

According to sources, around 10 pm on Saturday, a wild elephant entered Durusanampalayam village and started drinking water from a tank in front of a house.

Spotting the elephant, the villagers gathered and raised loud noises which made the elephant go away. Before leaving, the female elephant broke the plastic water tank.

T Pandi, a villager, said, “As soon as we saw the jumbo we honked our horns at it and burst crackers. After this the elephant left from there. The elephant came there to drink water. The forest department should take appropriate action to prevent elephants from leaving the forest for drinking water.”

“There is water in ponds in Bargur forest now. However, the elephant entered into the village. It did not harm anyone. When we got to the spot, the elephant was heading towards the forest. We are monitoring the area,” said a forest officer of Bargur range.